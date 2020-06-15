Are fans opinions of Atkins and Shapiro changing?

The Toronto Blue Jays have signed Baylor University outfielder Mack Mueller, the school announced on Twitter.

Mueller spent the final two seasons of his college career with Baylor, transferring to the school in Waco, Texas, after beginning his collegiate career at Cisco College.

In 39 games at Baylor, Mueller hit .283 with six home runs and 23 runs driven in.

Mueller is the second member of the Baylor baseball team that is set to join the pro ranks after Nick Loftin was a first-round draft pick of the Kansas City Royals last week.