7m ago
Jays ink P Dolis to one-year, $1M deal
The Toronto Blue Jays have signed pitcher Rafael Dolis to a one-year, $1 million deal with a club option, the team announced on Saturday. The 32-year-old spent the 2019 season in the Japanese Central League and posted a 19 saves over 56 appearances for the Hanshin Tigers.
TSN.ca Staff
The Toronto Blue Jays have signed pitcher Rafael Dolis to a one-year, $1 million deal with a club option, the team announced on Saturday.
The 32-year-old spent the 2019 season in the Japanese Central League and posted a 19 saves over 56 appearances for the Hanshin Tigers.
The La Romana, Dominican Republic native previously spent three seasons in Major League Baseball with the Chicago Cubs and posted a 3-7 record with a 5.48 ERA in 40 games. He collected four saves in the 2012 season.
To make room on the 40-man roster, the Blue Jays designated Breyvic Valera for assignment.