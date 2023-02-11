Belt on Jays: ‘We should be World Series favourites this year’

The Toronto Blue Jays signed right-handed pitcher Luke Bard to a minor league contract with an invite to Spring Training, the team announced on Saturday.

Bard, 32, split last season between the Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees where he had a 1.80 earned-run average with a 0.93 WHIP in 15 innings

The 6-foot-3 righty was drafted 42nd overall in the 2012 MLB draft by the Minnesota Twins and has a 4-4 record with a 4.44 earned-run average in parts of four seasons split between the Los Angeles Angels, Rays, and Yankees.

Additionally the Blue Jays have invited catcher Jamie Ritchie to Spring Training.

Ritchie, 29, was drafted in the 13th round of the 2014 MLB Draft by the Houston Astros and batted .242 with 24 hits and 11 RBIs in Triple-A Indianapolis last season.