Atkins hopes to see Bichette and Guerrero Jr. continue to push each other

The Toronto Blue Jays have signed right-handed pitcher Neil Ramirez to a minor-league deal, according TSN baseball reporter Scott Mitchell.

#BlueJays have signed 30-year-old right-hander Neil Ramirez to a minor-league deal.

Slated to start ramping up with High-A Dunedin after pitching to a 5.40 ERA across 16.2 innings with Cleveland earlier this year. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) August 7, 2019

Ramirez will begin with High-A Dunedin, says Mitchell.

The 30-year-old has played in 16 games with the Cleveland Indians this season, posting a 5.40 earned run average and 18 strikeouts over 16.2 innings in relief.

Over six MLB seasons with the Chicago Cubs, Milwaukee Brewers, Minnesota Twins, San Francisco Giants, New York Mets and Indians, Ramirez has a 4-8 record with a 4.41 ERA over 171.1 innings of relief.