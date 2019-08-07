1h ago
Jays sign RHP Ramirez to a minor-league deal
The Toronto Blue Jays have signed right-handed pitcher Neil Ramirez to a minor-league deal, according TSN baseball reporter Scott Mitchell.
TSN.ca Staff
Ramirez will begin with High-A Dunedin, says Mitchell.
The 30-year-old has played in 16 games with the Cleveland Indians this season, posting a 5.40 earned run average and 18 strikeouts over 16.2 innings in relief.
Over six MLB seasons with the Chicago Cubs, Milwaukee Brewers, Minnesota Twins, San Francisco Giants, New York Mets and Indians, Ramirez has a 4-8 record with a 4.41 ERA over 171.1 innings of relief.