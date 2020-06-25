1h ago
Jays sign three non-drafted free agents
The Toronto Blue Jays signed three non-drafted free agents, the team announced on Thursday. The Jays added utility player Zac Cook from the University of Texas-Arlington, outfielder MacKenzie Mueller from Baylor University and infielder Harrison Ray from Vanderbilt University.
TSN.ca Staff
Where could Jays end up playing their regular season?
VIDEO SIGN OUT
The Toronto Blue Jays signed three non-drafted free agents, the team announced on Thursday.
The Jays added utility player Zac Cook from the University of Texas-Arlington, outfielder MacKenzie Mueller from Baylor University and infielder Harrison Ray from Vanderbilt University.
All three players are 22-years-old.