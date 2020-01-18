1h ago
Blue Jays sign veteran INF Panik
The Toronto Blue Jays have signed infielder Joe Panik to a minor league deal according to TSN's Scott Mitchell. Panik split last season between the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants, hitting a combined .244 in 142 games, 39 of which came with New York.
TSN.ca Staff
He spent five and a half seasons with the Giants before he was released in August, highlighted by a World Series title in 2014 and an All-Star appearance the season after.
The 29-year-old is a veteran of six big league seasons and owns a career batting average of .271.