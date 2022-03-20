Atkins on more moves: ‘We’re open for that splash to be now’

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Alejandro Kirk homered and doubled for the Toronto Blue Jays in a 10-4 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday at TD Ballpark.

Greg Bird and newly acquired third baseman Matt Chapman also went deep for the Blue Jays, who had 10 hits on the day.

Starter Anthony Kay allowed one earned run over his single inning of work.

The Blue Jays, who used eight pitchers on the day, improved to 2-1 in pre-season play.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2022.