Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette had two hits and scored a run in a rehab start with the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons on Wednesday.

Bichette, 25, was placed on the injured list on Aug. 2 with tendonitis in his right knee and was seeing his first game action since, starting against the Rochester Red Wings as the designated hitter.

Bichette scored from first on an Ernie Clement double in the third inning.

"It felt good," Bichette told reporters after he was removed from the game. "I'm not going to lie, I was hoping I was stopped [by the third base coach], but it was a good first day to be able to go from first to home for sure."

The plan is for Bichette to appear in the field for the Bisons on Thursday ahead of a potential activation by the Blue Jays on Friday in time for the first game of a three-game set with the Cincinnati Reds.

"The hope right now is to feel good [Thursday] and, if that goes well, then hopefully I'll be in Cincinnati," Bichette said.

Bichette was named an All-Star for the second time in his five-year career last month. Prior to the injury, Bichette was batting ,321 with a league-leading 144 hits, 17 home runs, 59 runs batted in and an .847 OPS in 106 games.

The Blue Jays (67-54) wrap up a two-game series with the Philadelphia Phillies (65-55) later on Wednesday night at Rogers Centre.