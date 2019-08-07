Atkins hopes to see Bichette and Guerrero Jr. continue to push each other

Toronto Blue Jays star rookie shortstop Bo Bichette just keeps on hitting.

The 21-year-old hit a double in the third inning of the team's 4-3 win against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday, extending his hit streak to 10 games to start his MLB career. It's also his eighth straight game with a double, breaking the longest streak in team history set by Carlo Delgado in 2000.

Bichette, who was called up to the Majors following the Marcus Stroman trade last month, broke a franchise record on Tuesday against the Rays, becoming the first Blue Jay to record a hit in each of his first nine games.

Coming into Wednesday's game, Bichette is hitting .415 with three home runs and four RBI.