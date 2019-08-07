2h ago
Jays star rookie Bichette extends hit streak in win over Rays
Toronto Blue Jays star rookie shortstop Bo Bichette just keeps on hitting. The 21-year-old hit a double in the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday, extending his hit streak to 10 games to start his MLB career.
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto Blue Jays star rookie shortstop Bo Bichette just keeps on hitting.
The 21-year-old hit a double in the third inning of the team's 4-3 win against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday, extending his hit streak to 10 games to start his MLB career. It's also his eighth straight game with a double, breaking the longest streak in team history set by Carlo Delgado in 2000.
Bichette, who was called up to the Majors following the Marcus Stroman trade last month, broke a franchise record on Tuesday against the Rays, becoming the first Blue Jay to record a hit in each of his first nine games.
Coming into Wednesday's game, Bichette is hitting .415 with three home runs and four RBI.