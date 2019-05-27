Another start, another early exit because of a finger issue.

Aaron Sanchez left after just three innings against the Tampa Bay Rays Monday afternoon because of a fingernail avulsion, the team announced.

It's the second start this month for Sanchez that has been cut short because of a hand issue. The right-hander left a game against the Chicago White Sox on May 17 with what the team announced was a blister.

In 11 starts so far this season entering Monday's contest, Sanchez had an earned run average of 3.79 and 55 strikeouts over 57.0 innings. He has battled issues on his pitching hand in each of the past three seasons and has thrown a combined 201.0 innings over the past three seasons after throwing 192.0 in 2016.

The Jays continue their series from Tropicana Field on Tuesday night.