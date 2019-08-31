19m ago
Jays' Richard to make rehab start Saturday
Injured Toronto Blue Jays starter Clayton Richard will make a rehab start for triple-A Buffalo Saturday night according to TSN Blue Jays reporter Scott Mitchell.
TSN.ca Staff
He has been out since mid-July with an injured lat.
In 10 starts so far this season with the Jays, Richard is 1-5 with an ERA of 5.96 in 45.1 innings.
Richard was signed to a one-year, $3 million deal by the Jays in the off-season and is a veteran of 11 big league seasons.