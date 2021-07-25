53m ago
Blue Jays trade Zeuch to Cardinals
The Toronto Blue Jays announced Sunday that the team has traded pitcher T.J. Zeuch to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for cash considerations.
TSN.ca Staff
MLB: Blue Jays 10, Mets 3
Zeuch, 25, has a 0-2 record with Toronto this season with a 6.60 ERA, a 2.00 WHIP and eight strikeouts over 15 innings.
More to follow.