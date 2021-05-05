Pitcher Tanner Roark has cleared unconditional release waivers five days after being designated for assignment by the Toronto Blue Jays and is now a free agent. 

In 14 appearances in his time with the Blue Jays, Roark posted a 2-4 record with a 6.75 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 54.2 innings.

The Blue Jays have also selected catcher Reese McGuire to the 26-man roster and he will be active for Wednesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Catcher Riley Adams was optioned to Triple-A. 

Relief pitcher Julian Merryweather has been transferred to the 60-day injured list due to a left oblique strain. 