1h ago
Jays' Roark clears waivers, now free agent
Pitcher Tanner Roark has cleared unconditional release waivers five days after being designated for assignment by the Toronto Blue Jays and is now a free agent. In 14 appearances in his time with the Blue Jays, Roark posted a 2-4 record with a 6.75 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 54.2 innings.
TSN.ca Staff
The Blue Jays have also selected catcher Reese McGuire to the 26-man roster and he will be active for Wednesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Catcher Riley Adams was optioned to Triple-A.
Relief pitcher Julian Merryweather has been transferred to the 60-day injured list due to a left oblique strain.