The Toronto Blue Jays recalled left-handed pitcher Tayler Saucedo from Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday and assigned pitcher Anthony Kay to the Bisons.

Saucedo, who the team added will be active for Thursday's rubber match with the Boston Red Sox, allowed three hits and gave up one walk over five innings pitched during spring training.

The 28-year-old has appeared in two games with the Bisons this season, allowing four runs on five hits over two innings of work.

Kay, 27, has appeared in one game with the Blue Jays this season, on April 12 against the New York Yankees. He gave up two hits and one run in two innings during his lone outing.