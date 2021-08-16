For the third straight week, a Toronto Blue Jays outfielder is the American League Player of the Week.

Teoscar Hernandez was given the honour on Monday, ending the two-week reign of teammate George Springer.

A no-hitter in his first career start and a .500 BA for the week.



Tyler Gilbert and @TeoscarH are your Players of the Week!



Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Tyler Gilbert was named National League Player of the Week after throwing a no-hitter on Saturday night in his first career start.

An All-Star for the first time this season, Hernandez, 28, batted .500 with 14 hits, three home runs and 10 runs batted in in seven games last week.

Through 98 games this season, Hernandez is batting .313 with 20 HR, 81 RBI and an OPS of .881.

The Blue Jays (63-54) have an off day on Monday and open a two-game set with the Washington Nationals on Tuesday.