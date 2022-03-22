Report: Jays, OF Hernandez agree to one-year, $10.65M deal to avoid arbitration

The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a one-year, $10.65 million deal with outfielder Teoscar Hernandez to avoid arbitration, according to a report by Jeff Passan of ESPN.

Hernandez appeared in 143 games last season for the Jays and posted a .296 average with 32 homers and 116 RBIs, all career highs.

The 29-year-old was selected to his first All-Star game and captured his second consecutive Silver Slugger Award.

Hernandez has spent parts of five seasons with the Blue Jays after they acquired him along with outfielder Nori Aoki from the Houston Astros on July 31, 2017 in a deal for pitcher Francisco Liriano.

In 520 MLB games, Hernandez has 108 homers and 303 RBIs with a .260 career batting average.

The Astros signed the Dominican Republic native in 2011.