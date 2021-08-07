50m ago
Jays place Mayza on 10-day IL, recall Murphy, Snead
The Toronto Blue Jays have placed left-handed pitcher Tim Mayza on the 10-day injured list with left elbow inflammation, the team announced on Saturday. The move is retroactive to August 6.
TSN.ca Staff
Mayza, 29, is 2-1 this season with a 3.75 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 36 innings.
The Blue Jays also optioned lefty Ryan Borucki to Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday. In a pair of corresponding moves, the club recalled pitchers Patrick Murphy and Kirby Snead from Triple-A Buffalo.