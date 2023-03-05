The Toronto Blue Jays will add longtime slugger Jose Bautista's name to their Level of Excellence at the Rogers Centre in a ceremony on August 12, the team announced on Sunday.

08.12.23.



We celebrate Excellence ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/4ddp1EH9nI — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) March 5, 2023

Bautista spent 10 of his 15 MLB seasons with the Blue Jays, where he went to six-straight All-Star games from 2010-15 and electrified the nation of Canada with his three-run home run and subsequent bat flip in Game 5 of the 2015 ALDS against the Texas Rangers.

"I am deeply humbled and excited to join the Blue Jays Level of Excellence and be recognized among the distinguished names that circle Rogers Centre," said Bautista in a statement released by the team.

He continued, "Canada holds a special place in my heart and will always be home for my family and me."

The arm.

The home runs.

The Bat Flip.



One of the greatest Blue Jays to EVER do it 🐐 pic.twitter.com/ciizxKcddq — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) March 5, 2023

During his time with the Blue Jays, Bautista went from role player to superstar seemingly overnight. He hit 54 home runs to lead the majors in 2010, far eclipsing his previous season-high of 16, in 2006 with the Pittsburgh Pirates. The native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic sits near the top of many franchise hitting leaderboards, including home runs (288, 2nd), runs batted in (766, 3rd), walks (803, 2nd), runs scored (790, 2nd) and career OPS (.878, 4th).

"Jose Bautista captured hearts and ignited a fan base as part of the team that brought Toronto back to the postseason for the first time in 22 years (in 2015). His on-field achievements propelled the team to greatness, and he undoubtedly belongs on the Blue Jays Level of Excellence," said Blue Jays President and CEO Mark Shapiro.

Bautista is the first player to be recognized with this honour since pitcher Roy Halladay in 2018. The three-time Silver Slugger joins former hitters George Bell, Joe Carter, Tony Fernandez and Carlos Delgado, former pitchers Dave Stieb and Halladay, and off-the-field contributors Pat Gillick, Paul Beeston, Cito Gaston and Tom Cheek in the Level of Excellence.