So it turns out it wasn't a cramp after all.

Outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. will be out of the lineup for Friday's matchup with the New York Yankees because of a Grade 1 left quad strain and is expected to be placed on the injured list on Saturday, according to TSN's Scott Mitchell.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had an MRI that revealed a Grade 1 quad strain.

He’ll go on the IL tomorrow.

Gurriel left Thursday's 12-6 loss in the bottom of the ninth after he collapsed running to first trying to beat out a groundball. Gurriel stayed down for a while and needed to be helped off the field by the training staff. After the game, manager Charlie Montoyo said the team believed it was just a cramp and expected the 25-year-old to be fine, but it appears the issue will cause him to miss some time.

In 79 games so far this season, Gurriel is hitting .279 to go along with 19 home runs and 47 RBI. In 144 games combined over the past two seasons, Gurriel has 30 home runs an an OPS of .822.

The Jays will continue their series with the Yankees in Toronto throughout the weekend before hosting the Texas Rangers next week.