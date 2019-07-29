Bichette to start at SS, bat 6th in MLB debut

Bichette to start at shortstop, bat sixth in MLB debut tonight vs. Royals

The Bo Bichette era with the Toronto Blue Jays will get underway on Monday night at Kauffman Stadium.

Bichette is scheduled to start at shortstop and bat sixth against the Kansas City Royals. He will wear the No. 11.

Bichette's debut comes 11,284 days after his father, Dante Bichette, made his big-league debut - also against the Royals - on September 5, 1988 as a member of the California Angels.

A four-time All-Star, the elder Bichette would go on to play in 1,704 games over 14 seasons with the Halos, Milwaukee Brewers, Colorado Rockies, Cincinnati Reds and Boston Red Sox.

The younger Bichette, 21, was a second-round selection by the Jays in the 2016 MLB Draft.

In 56 games with the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons, Bichette was batting .275 with eight home runs, 32 runs batted in an OPS of .806.