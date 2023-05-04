Toronto Blue Jays top prospect Ricky Tiedemann exited his start with the Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats early on Thursday with an apparent injury to his pitching arm.

Tiedemann, 20, threw his 60th pitch of the outing in the fourth inning and immediately pointed to his arm and was removed.

No. 1 #BlueJays prospect Ricky Tiedemann left tonight's start with an apparent injury to his throwing arm: pic.twitter.com/TULRUFiXyw — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) May 4, 2023

The start was the fourth of the season for the Long Beach, CA native. He finished his afternoon with three hits, two earned runs, a walk and three strikeouts in 3.2 innings pitched.

Taken with a third-round pick in the 2021 MLB Amateur Draft out of Golden West College, the lefty is currently ranked as the 31st overall prospect by Baseball America.