The Toronto Blue Jays have traded Aaron Sanchez and Joe Biagini to the Houston Astros.

Aaron Sanchez and Joe Biagini to the Astros, #BlueJays confirm.

Ken Giles NOT traded. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) July 31, 2019

Outfielder Derek Fisher is part of the return for the Blue Jays and the belief is there are more players involved in the deal.

Outfielder Derek Fisher is part of the return heading to #BlueJays, as @ShiDavidi reported first.

The belief is there’s more as well but Astros have yet to inform their players. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) July 31, 2019

Sanchez has struggled this season, pitching to a record of 3-14 with an earned run average of 6.07 in 23 starts, though he has pitched better over his last couple of outings.

The 26-year-old Sanchez pitched parts of six seasons in Toronto after making his debut with the club in 2014. The right-hander’s best season came in 2016 when he led the American League with a 3.00 ERA over 192.0 innings. He was named an All-Star for the first and only time in his career and finished seventh in Cy Young voting that season.

But it’s been a different story since as Sanchez has made just 28 starts combined in each of the next two years and had an ERA of 4.72 over that span.

He was selected in the first round of the 2010 MLB Draft as a high schooler in his hometown of Barstow, CA.

Sanchez is due $3.9 million this season and can become a free agent after the 2021 season.

Biagini appeared in 49 games this season for the Blue Jays and posted a 3-1 record with a 3.86 ERA in 49.0 innings.