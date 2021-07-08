30m ago
Jays receive OF Guzman from Reds to complete January trade
The Toronto Blue Jays have received outfielder Darlin Guzman from the Cincinnati Reds as the player to be named later, completing the January 22 trade of Hector Perez.
TSN.ca Staff
The 20-year-old Guzman signed with the Reds as an international free agent in 2017. In 98 career Rookie-level games, Guzman has a .305 batting average 10 home runs, 26 doubles, 13 triples, and 69 RBI.