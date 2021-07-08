The Toronto Blue Jays have received outfielder Darlin Guzman from the Cincinnati Reds as the player to be named later, completing the January 22 trade of Hector Perez.

OFFICIAL: We’ve acquired Minor League OF Darlin Guzman from the @Reds as the player to be named later to complete the January 22nd trade of RHP Hector Perez. — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 8, 2021

The 20-year-old Guzman signed with the Reds as an international free agent in 2017. In 98 career Rookie-level games, Guzman has a .305 batting average 10 home runs, 26 doubles, 13 triples, and 69 RBI.