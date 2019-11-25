The Toronto Blue Jays announced the trade of right-handed reliever Justin Shafer to the Cincinnati Reds on Monday.

Shafer, 27, made 34 appearances for the team in 2019, going 2-1 with an earned run average of 3.86 and a WHIP of 1.664 over 39.2 innings pitched.

A native of Lake Wales, FL, Shafer was taken by the Jays in the eighth round of the 2014 draft out of Florida. He made his MLB debut in 2018.

Shafer had been designated for assignment last week and Tim Mayza was outrighted to the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons in order to make room on the 40-man roster for shortstop Santiago Espinal and right-handed pitcher Thomas Hatch.