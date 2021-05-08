The Toronto Blue Jays transferred catcher Alejandro Kirk to the 60-day injured list as he continues to deal with a left flexor strain, the team announced Saturday.

The team also selected pitcher A.J. Cole to the 26-man roster. He will be active for tonight's game against the Houston Astros. Reliever Ty Tice has been optioned to Triple-A Buffalo.

ROSTER MOVES:



🔹 RHP A.J. Cole selected to the 26-man roster and will be active tonight



🔹 RHP Ty Tice optioned to Triple-A



🔹 C Alejandro Kirk transferred to 60-day IL pic.twitter.com/sSnSfZKcl6 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 8, 2021

In 17 games this season, Kirk is hitting .225 with three home runs and eight RBI. Cole made 24 appearances with the Blue Jays in 2020, posting a 3-0 record with a 3.09 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 20 strikeouts in 23.1 innings pitched.