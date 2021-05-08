1h ago
Jays transfer Kirk to 60-day IL, select P Cole
The Toronto Blue Jays transferred catcher Alejandro Kirk to the 60-day injured list as he continues to deal with a left flexor strain. The team also selected pitcher A.J. Cole to the 26-man roster and he will be active for tonight's game against the Houston Astros.
TSN.ca Staff
MLB: Blue Jays 4, Astros 10
The Toronto Blue Jays transferred catcher Alejandro Kirk to the 60-day injured list as he continues to deal with a left flexor strain, the team announced Saturday.
The team also selected pitcher A.J. Cole to the 26-man roster. He will be active for tonight's game against the Houston Astros. Reliever Ty Tice has been optioned to Triple-A Buffalo.
In 17 games this season, Kirk is hitting .225 with three home runs and eight RBI. Cole made 24 appearances with the Blue Jays in 2020, posting a 3-0 record with a 3.09 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 20 strikeouts in 23.1 innings pitched.