Mitchell: With season winding down, Jays have roster dilemmas to solve

Travis Shaw has been scratched from the Toronto Blue Jays' lineup tonight against the New York Yankees with back spasms.

Shaw was scheduled to play first base.

Jonathan Davis will take Shaw's place in the lineup, playing centre field, with Randal Grichuk moving to designated hitter and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. moving to first base.

In 46 games for the Blue Jays this season, Shaw has batted .233/.307/.397 with five home runs and 14 RBIs.