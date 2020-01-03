Blue Jays, Shaw both convinced he’ll rebound from dismal 2019 Toronto giving infielder a chance to prove he’s made the tweaks necessary to bounce back from a horrific, season-long slump at the plate, Scott Mitchell writes.

TORONTO — Travis Shaw isn’t searching for a swing fix.

He believes he already found it late last season, but thanks to the Milwaukee Brewers’ razor-thin margin for error in their playoff chase, the Ohio native simply never got the chance to prove he had finally made the tweaks necessary to pull himself out of a horrific, season-long slump at the plate.

The Toronto Blue Jays are giving him that chance in 2020, and the hope is that Shaw will provide above-average production at first base in return.

Coming off a season that saw him slash a paltry .157/.281/.270 in 86 games and go from middle-of-the-order bat to minor-league afterthought, it could seem like a leap of faith on the part of the Jays, but the offensive track record says otherwise.

“Last year was about as bad as you can possibly go,” Shaw said Friday on an introductory conference call. “Physically, I was in a good spot, but, mentally, coming to the field every day, I was just beating myself up.

“That scoreboard [with his batting average on it] stares you right in the face every single day. As much as I tried not to look at it, you hear people saying it, people in the crowd. For me, I grew a lot mentally. I got a lot mentally stronger this year.”

Pointing to a failed swing change that he tried last winter, Shaw stumbled out of the gates with a .194 batting average in April and never recovered.

Through spring and summer, Shaw struggled to find anything resembling the swing that allowed him to hit 30-plus home runs in each of the two previous seasons with the Brew Crew.

Demoted to Triple-A twice, Shaw had just 113 big-league plate appearances from the end of June on, as the Brewers reconfigured their infield around rookie second baseman Keston Hiura and played the hot hand in their quest for a postseason berth.

Things really went south for Shaw on the ol’ No. 1.

According to Statcast data, Shaw swung through more fastballs than ever before last season, struggling to a .164 batting average and a .328 slugging percentage on heaters, whiffing on 29.2 per cent of them.

In 2018, those numbers sat at .269 and .551, as Shaw swung through just 17.1 per cent the fastballs he saw, a stark difference from 2019.

“It kind of backfired on me,” said Shaw, calling his adjustment last off-season a “minor” swing change. “I fought my body and I fought myself all year trying to get back to where I was the few years prior to that. I felt like at the end of the season I was in a pretty good spot. I was finally starting to turn a corner.

“It finally turned a corner a little bit towards the end of September. I didn’t have a chance to prove that or to show that it had fixed itself in the game, but right now, mentally, I’m in a good spot. Physically, I’m in a great spot, and I’m looking forward to this fresh start in 2020 and getting things started off on the right foot again.”

If Shaw can rebound on the one-year, $4-million deal handed to him by the Blue Jays, it’ll work out well for both parties.

The Jays will get quality production at first base against right-handers — his career OPS against righties is .811, but the .668 career mark against left-handers shows he needs to be used in the right spots — while Shaw will get the chance to rebuild his value in his age-30 season.

Shaw will earn an additional $175,000 in incentives once he hits 350 plate appearances, and another $125,000 at the 400, 450, 500, and 550 marks, maxing out at $675,000 in bonuses.

With another year of arbitration to go, the Jays will also have him under team control for 2021.

“They were one of the first teams to reach out to my agent and us,” Shaw said of the interest from Jays GM Ross Atkins after the Brewers non-tendered him last month. “From the beginning, they showed serious interest.

“For me, it was kind of a no-brainer once they presented that strong offer and we were able to wrap it up pretty quickly and I couldn’t be more excited to get started in Toronto.”

Shaw also comes with an above-average glove at the hot corner, as well as the ability to play second base in a pinch, giving manager Charlie Montoyo some options.

But make no mistake, Shaw’s value lies in the thump his lefty bat could provide from first base. He should hit somewhere in the middle of the lineup, maybe in the cleanup spot between the right-handed hitting Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Lourdes Gurriel.

“They’ve stated from the beginning that they envision me at first base the majority of the time, spelling a couple people here and there if I need to move around to third base or where ever,” Shaw said.

The draw of the young core – Hyun-Jin Ryu signed after Shaw had already made his decision – seems to be a part of the allure for every acquisition this winter, which should shock no one.

“I loved the idea of playing with a young team and a team that has a lot of potential here in the next year or two,” Shaw said.

CF options dwindling

With Shogo Akiyama signing a three-year deal with the Cincinnati Reds, the chance for the Blue Jays to find an everyday centre fielder on the free-agent market seems to have disappeared.

The Blue Jays touched base with the reps for the Japanese centre fielder, but, according to sources, were lukewarm on the idea of a multi-year deal for a soon-to-be 32-year-old, one who’s being compared to light-hitting Nori Aoki.

Akiyama being off the market now makes Kevin Pillar the best centre field option available and that reunion is simply not going to happen.

So how do the Jays upgrade in centre field?

Great question.

The trade market is the external route they could go, but the options seem to be either too expensive (Pirates’ Starling Marte) in terms of assets going the other way or too difficult to envision a deal easily coming together (Braves’ Ender Inciarte).

More and more signs are pointing to the Jays trying to piece things together internally, which could mean more Teoscar Hernandez in centre field, more Randal Grichuk sliding over from his preferred spot in right field, a Cavan Biggio experiment, or something unforeseen like Anthony Alford or Jonathan Davis having a hot spring to earn the opening day assignment.

Either way, centre field remains the biggest need, both short term and long term.

Bullpen up next?

If they aren’t upgrading in the outfield, the bullpen is likely where the Jays front office will turn its attention to next.

At this point, there are only a couple of jobs set in stone – closer Ken Giles and, perhaps, veteran right-hander Anthony Bass, while Wilmer Font and Sam Gaviglio should have the inside track – but battle for the fifth spot in the rotation will land multiple candidates in the pen when all is said and done.

If everyone is healthy come opening day – they usually aren’t, but let’s pretend they will be – the first four names in the rotation should shake out like this: Hyun-Jin Ryu, Tanner Roark, Chase Anderson and Matt Shoemaker. After that, it’s lefty Ryan Borucki and right-handers Trent Thornton, Jacob Waguespack and Shun Yamaguchi battling it out for the fifth and final spot.

With a David Price trade currently seen as extremely unlikely due to the $96 million he’s owed over the next three years and the fact the Boston Red Sox seem intent on extracting prospect value as well, this is very likely the rotation group that the Jays arrive in Dunedin with next month.

If the organization gets its way, Borucki escapes spring training healthy and picks up where he left off in 2018 in his age-26 campaign.

That would allow Thornton and Waguespack to fill bulk roles, while the Jays are curious about using Yamaguchi in a flexible role and shorter stints if he isn’t needed in the rotation.

A handful of free-agent reliever names to keep an eye on in the coming weeks: Ryan Buchter, Collin McHugh, Steve Cishek, Pedro Strop, Brandon Kintzler, David Phelps, Craig Stammen, Hector Rondon, Anthony Swarzak, Jared Hughes, Arodys Vizcaino, Yoshihisa Hirano and Pat Neshek.

Depth deals needed

Two areas where Atkins is looking to add depth before pitchers and catchers report to Dunedin on Feb. 13 are catcher and, potentially, a versatile backup infielder who can handle shortstop behind Bo Bichette.

These aren’t likely to be anything other than minor-league deals with an invite to spring, but as we saw last winter with Eric Sogard, sometimes those signings can provide more value than just spring training competition and injury insurance.

Both Danny Jansen and Reese McGuire have come up in trade talks this winter, but barring a late trade, which would be a surprise at this point, they’ll head into the season as a solid righty/lefty duo who are both revered for their pitch framing and defensive skills behind the dish.

Currently, however, they’re the only two catchers in the organization with big-league experience, so the Jays will need to find a capable minor-league veteran to stash at Triple-A, where he could potentially be paired with 23-year-old Riley Adams, a third-round pick from the 2017 draft.

Any infielder signed would have a more legitimate shot to crack the opening day roster, as Breyvic Valera and Santiago Espinal are the only true middle infield options on the Blue Jays’ 40-man roster.

Montoyo and Atkins have both said they’re comfortable with Brandon Drury playing short from time to time, but a) he has to make the team, and b) we’ll see how they feel about that come mid-March.

They may find guaranteed jobs by then, but Jose Iglesias or Adeiny Hechavarria are both proven defenders, while Addison Russell would make for an intriguing buy-low candidate if he didn’t come with all that domestic violence baggage that the Jays likely don’t want any part of.