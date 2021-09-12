The Toronto Blue Jays have recalled RHP Trent Thornton from Triple-A Buffalo and he will be on the active roster for Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles, the team has announced.

The 27-year-old has appeared in 36 games this season for the Jays, including three starts, posting a 1-3 record with a 4.60 ERA in 47 innings.

Since making his MLB debut in 2019, Thornton has made 71 appearances for the Blue Jays and has a 4.96 career ERA.

The Blue Jays optioned RHP Anthony Castro to Triple-A to make room for Thornton on the active roster.