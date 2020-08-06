The Toronto Blue Jays have placed starter Trent Thornton on the 10-day injured list with right elbow inflammation.

RHP Jacob Waguespack has been recalled from the Taxi Squad and will be active for tonight's game. pic.twitter.com/qvXKqhFugf — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 6, 2020

Right-hander Jacob Waguespack has been recalled from the taxi squad in his place. Thornton was supposed to pitch on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox.

It was announced earlier on Thursday that infielder Santiago Espinal and Waguespack had been optioned to the club's alternate training site and added to the taxi squad. However, Waguespack's stay on the taxi squad was only about six hours.

The move comes as major league roster reduce from 30 to 28.

Espinal, 25, was acquired from the Boston Red Sox in 2018 in exchange for Steve Pearce.

He made his major-league debut in 2020. In 11 at-bats in five games, Espinal had one hit and added a run and stolen base.

Waguespack, 26, was also acquired in 2018 from Cleveland in a deal for Josh Donaldson.

He made three appearances this season, allowing two hits in four innings, walking three and striking out four.

The Blue Jays (4-5) finish their three-game series with the Atlanta Braves (8-5) on Thursday night.