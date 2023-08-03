Reliever Trevor Richards has been placed on the 10-day injured list with neck inflammation, the Toronto Blue Jays announced Thursday.

Righty Bowden Francis has been recalled from Triple-A Buffalo and will be active for Thursday's series-finale with the Baltimore Orioles.

Richards last pitched on Tuesday, striking out two in a clean inning of work.

The 30-year-old Richards has been one of Toronto's better relievers this season, turning in a 2.98 ERA in 39 appearances with 83 strikeouts in 54.1 innings.

This is his third season with the Jays since coming over in a deal with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2021.

After concluding their series with the Orioles Thursday afternoon, the Jays will travel to Boston to take on the Red Sox.