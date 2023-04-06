Toronto Blue Jays fans can expect new ways to experience a baseball game live this season.

The Blue Jays unveiled the completed first phase of renovations at Rogers Centre today ahead of the team's home opener next week.

All 500-level seats have been replaced largely to make room for open social spaces, including a park-like area for families and a rooftop patio to take in views of Toronto's skyline.

The outfield walls and bullpens have been raised, meaning relief pitchers will be warming up within metres of fans.

The updated ballpark was revealed after a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Blue Jays president and CEO Mark Shapiro, along with Rogers chairman Edward Rogers and CEO Tony Staffieri.

Shapiro says the changes aim to cater to different types of fans, modernize the fan experience and bring them closer to players.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 6, 2023.