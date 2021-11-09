Vladdy, Semien up for AL MVP, Ray a finalist for CY Young

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was named the American League Hank Aaron Award winner as the league’s outstanding offensive performer.

A Legendary Honour 🏆



Vladdy is the 2021 AL Hank Aaron Award Winner! pic.twitter.com/3NCkKkikby — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) November 9, 2021

The 22-year-old is the younger player to ever win the award.

Guerrero Jr. finished in a tie with Salvador Perez of the Kansas City Royals for the lead in home runs with 48 and also led the league in on-base percentage (.401), slugging percentage (.601), OPS (1.002) and total bases (363).

He was also named a finalist for the AL MVP Award on Monday along with teammate Marcus Semien and Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels.

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper captured the Hank Aaron Award for the National League. It was his second time winning the award after claiming it in 2015 while a member of the Washington Nationals.