Major League Baseball released its first ballot standings in All-Star voting on Monday with three Toronto Blue Jays players leading their respective positions.

First baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., shortstop Bo Bichette and third baseman Matt Chapman are all atop their categories.

All-Star voting has a new wrinkle this season with a phased-in approach. The top vote-getter in each league will be named an automatic starter. As of June 26, the second phase begins where the top-two vote-getters at each position, as well as the top six outfielders advance. Should the top vote-getter in either league be an outfielder, then only four outfielders will advance to the second phase.

Currently, Los Angeles Angels pitcher-designated hitter Shohei Ohtani leads the American League in voting at 924,182 and Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. is the outright voting leader with 1,086,537 votes.

Guerrero, looking for his third All-Star appearance, narrowly leads Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Yandy Diaz by 545,976 to 533,179.

A one-time All-Star, Chapman is out front of Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung, 475,322 to 470,836.

Bichette, also a one-time All-Star, has the most commanding lead of the three, leading Rangers shortstop Corey Seager, 775,221 to 376,659.

Other Jays in contention include second baseman Whit Merrifield, currently in third among second basemen, outfielders Kevin Kiermaier and George Springer, fifth and seventh respectively among outfielders, and Alejandro Kirk, fourth amongst catchers.

Full balloting results can be found here.

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game is set for T-Mobile Park, home of the Seattle Mariners, on July 11.