Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his first home run at home this season on Friday, ending a drought that lasted through 32 games.

Guerrero Jr. took Oakland Athletics starter James Kaprielian deep in the fourth inning, a three-run homer than came on a 1-2 count in his second at-bat of the game.

It was the 10th home run of the season overall for the 24-year-old and his first since June 4 against the New York Mets at Citi Field.

The ball travelled 434 feet to left-centre field.

Guerrero Jr. hit 19 of his 32 home runs last season at Rogers Centre.