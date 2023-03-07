Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider says first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is feeling better by the day and the 23-year-old slugger could return to the batting cage as soon as this weekend.

Guerrero is dealing with what the team calls "minor inflammation" in his knee. He exited a Grapefruit League game against the Tampa Bay Rays in the second inning last Friday. An MRI taken on the injured knee revealed no structural damage.

As a precaution, Guerrero withdrew from the upcoming World Baseball Classic where he was set to represent the Dominican Republic.

In 10 at-bats this spring, Guerrero had three hits, including two home runs, and five runs batted it.

He is set to enter his fifth big league season.

A two-time All-Star, Guerrero batted .274 with 32 HR, 97 RBI and an OPS of .818. In his third season at first base in 2022, Guerrero claimed his first Gold Glove.