39m ago
Five Jays named All-Star ballot finalists
Five members of the Toronto Blue Jays have been named finalists on this year's MLB All-Star ballot.
TSN.ca Staff
Slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the way at first base thanks to a breakout season with a MLB-leading 26 home runs and 64 RBIs. The 22-year-old, who is in his third season in the Majors, also has a .339 average, good enough for third in the league.
Veteran Marcus Semien, who is in his first season with the Jays, leads voting amongst American League second basemen, hitting .278 with 18 homers and 45 RBIs over 75 games.
Shortstop Bo Bichette is currently second in shortstop voting behind Xander Bogaerts of the Boston Red Sox.
Randal Grichuk and Teoscar Hernández are both on the AL outfield ballot, but are currently sitting in ninth and sixth position, respectively.
The All-Star starters for both the American and National Leagues will be announced on Thursday evening.
See below for all the finalists.
DESIGNATED HITTERS
American League
First: Shohei Ohtani, LAA
Second: J.D. Martinez, BOS
Third: Yordan Alvarez, HOU
CATCHERS
American League
First: Salvador Perez, KC
Second: Martín Maldonado, HOU
Third: Yasmani Grandal, CWS
National League
First: Buster Posey, SF
Second: Yadier Molina, STL
Third: Willson Contreras, CHC
FIRST BASEMEN
American League
First: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., TOR
Second: Yuli Gurriel, HOU
Third: José Abreu, CWS
National League
First: Max Muncy, LAD
Second: Freddie Freeman, ATL
Third: Anthony Rizzo, CHC
SECOND BASEMEN
American League
First: Marcus Semien, TOR
Second: Jose Altuve, HOU
Third: DJ LeMahieu, NYY
National League
First: Ozzie Albies, ATL
Second: Adam Frazier, PIT
Third: Gavin Lux, LAD
SHORTSTOPS
American League
First: Xander Bogaerts, BOS
Second: Bo Bichette, TOR
Third: Carlos Correa, HOU
National League
First: Fernando Tatis Jr., SD
Second: Javier Báez, CHC
Third: Brandon Crawford, SF
THIRD BASEMEN
American League
First: Rafael Devers, BOS
Second: Alex Bregman, HOU
Third: Yoán Moncada, CWS
National League
First: Kris Bryant, CHC
Second: Nolan Arenado, STL
Third: Justin Turner, LAD
OUTFIELDERS
American League
First: Mike Trout, LAA
Second: Aaron Judge, NYY
Third: Byron Buxton, MIN
Fourth: Michael Brantley, HOU
Fifth: Adolis García, TEX
Sixth: Teoscar Hernández, TOR
Seventh: Cedric Mullins, BAL
Eighth: Alex Verdugo, BOS
Ninth: Randal Grichuk, TOR
National League
First: Ronald Acuña Jr., ATL
Second: Nick Castellanos, CIN
Third: Jesse Winker, CIN
Fourth: Mookie Betts, LAD
Fifth: Chris Taylor, LAD
Sixth: Juan Soto, WSH
Seventh: Bryce Harper, PHI
Eighth: Joc Pederson, CHC
Ninth: Mike Yastrzemski, SF