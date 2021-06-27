Five members of the Toronto Blue Jays have been named finalists on this year's MLB All-Star ballot.

Slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the way at first base thanks to a breakout season with a MLB-leading 26 home runs and 64 RBIs. The 22-year-old, who is in his third season in the Majors, also has a .339 average, good enough for third in the league.

Veteran Marcus Semien, who is in his first season with the Jays, leads voting amongst American League second basemen, hitting .278 with 18 homers and 45 RBIs over 75 games.

Shortstop Bo Bichette is currently second in shortstop voting behind Xander Bogaerts of the Boston Red Sox.

Randal Grichuk and Teoscar Hernández are both on the AL outfield ballot, but are currently sitting in ninth and sixth position, respectively.

The All-Star starters for both the American and National Leagues will be announced on Thursday evening.

See below for all the finalists.

DESIGNATED HITTERS

American League

First: Shohei Ohtani, LAA

Second: J.D. Martinez, BOS

Third: Yordan Alvarez, HOU

CATCHERS

American League

First: Salvador Perez, KC

Second: Martín Maldonado, HOU

Third: Yasmani Grandal, CWS

National League

First: Buster Posey, SF

Second: Yadier Molina, STL

Third: Willson Contreras, CHC

FIRST BASEMEN

American League

First: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., TOR

Second: Yuli Gurriel, HOU

Third: José Abreu, CWS

National League

First: Max Muncy, LAD

Second: Freddie Freeman, ATL

Third: Anthony Rizzo, CHC

SECOND BASEMEN

American League

First: Marcus Semien, TOR

Second: Jose Altuve, HOU

Third: DJ LeMahieu, NYY

National League

First: Ozzie Albies, ATL

Second: Adam Frazier, PIT

Third: Gavin Lux, LAD

SHORTSTOPS

American League

First: Xander Bogaerts, BOS

Second: Bo Bichette, TOR

Third: Carlos Correa, HOU

National League

First: Fernando Tatis Jr., SD

Second: Javier Báez, CHC

Third: Brandon Crawford, SF

THIRD BASEMEN

American League

First: Rafael Devers, BOS

Second: Alex Bregman, HOU

Third: Yoán Moncada, CWS

National League

First: Kris Bryant, CHC

Second: Nolan Arenado, STL

Third: Justin Turner, LAD

OUTFIELDERS

American League

First: Mike Trout, LAA

Second: Aaron Judge, NYY

Third: Byron Buxton, MIN

Fourth: Michael Brantley, HOU

Fifth: Adolis García, TEX

Sixth: Teoscar Hernández, TOR

Seventh: Cedric Mullins, BAL

Eighth: Alex Verdugo, BOS

Ninth: Randal Grichuk, TOR

National League

First: Ronald Acuña Jr., ATL

Second: Nick Castellanos, CIN

Third: Jesse Winker, CIN

Fourth: Mookie Betts, LAD

Fifth: Chris Taylor, LAD

Sixth: Juan Soto, WSH

Seventh: Bryce Harper, PHI

Eighth: Joc Pederson, CHC

Ninth: Mike Yastrzemski, SF