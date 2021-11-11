Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., second baseman Marcus Semien and outfielder Teoscar Hernandez were named Silver Slugger Award winners on Thursday.

Hernandez picked up a Silver Slugger for the second consecutive season.

The Jays had five finalists for the award as outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and shortstop Bo Bichette were also announced as part of the short list of players in October.

Guerrero Jr. finished in a tie with Salvador Perez of the Kansas City Royals for the lead in home runs with 48 and also led the league in on-base percentage (.401), slugging percentage (.601), OPS (1.002) and total bases (363).

Semien hit a personal-best 45 home runs, the most in Major League history by a second baseman, with 102 RBIs and was named to the American League All-Star Team for the first time in his career.

Hernandez also reached personal bests with 32 homers, 116 RBIs and a .296 batting average.

Guerrero Jr. captured the Hank Aaron Award as the American League’s outstanding offensive performer on Tuesday, while Semien took home a Gold Glove Award at second base last week.

Both Guerrero Jr. and Semien are finalists for the AL MVP award.