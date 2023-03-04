Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. underwent an MRI on Friday night that reveal minor inflammation but no structural damage in his right knee, reports MLB.com's Keegan Matheson.

As a result, Guerrero Jr. will not participate in the World Baseball Classic, the Blue Jays told Matheson.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will not participate in the WBC now, the #BlueJays tell us. — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) March 4, 2023

The Blue Jays plan to see how the slugger feels tomorrow morning and go from there. Matheson adds that Guerrero Jr. is dealing more with discomfort than 'pain'.

The #BlueJays will see how he feels tomorrow and go from there. More discomfort than a “pain” issue. He was scheduled to leave for the WBC tomorrow. — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) March 4, 2023

The 23-year-old was removed from Friday's spring training game against the Tampa Bay Rays with right knee discomfort after taking some awkward steps while taking second base following a first-inning single.

In 10 spring at-bats heading into play Friday, Guerrero had two home runs and five RBI with a 1.317 OPS.

Guerrero Jr. hit 32 home runs and drove in 97 last season in 160 games. He led the league the season before with 48 home runs and an on-base percentage of .401.