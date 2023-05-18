Toronto Blue Jays star slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will miss another game as he continues to deal with right knee discomfort.

Guerrero Jr., 24, exited the Blue Jays' contest on Tuesday against the New York Yankees after the eighth inning, after fielding a bunt.

He had an MRI that indicated there was no major damage on Wednesday morning, but will be held out of the lineup for the second consecutive game as he recovers.

The Blue Jays will also be without centre fielder Kevin Kiermaier will also not play on Thursday as Toronto looks to split the four-game series with the Yankees. He has been sidelines with an illness.

Lefty Brandon Belt will man first base in Guerrero Jr.'s absence, and Daulton Varsho will shift to CF, while Whit Merrifield will take over in left field.

Guerrero Jr. is hitting .312 with seven home runs and 26 runs batted in across 40 games this season, his fifth in the major leagues.