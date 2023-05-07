Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will miss Sunday's series finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates as he continues to deal with a left-wrist issue, the team announced.

He was a late scratch from Saturday's game with the issue. It was his first absence of the 2023 season.

Brandon Belt will start at first base on Sunday while Cavan Biggio, who started at first on Saturday, will not be in the lineup.

“There’s just some soreness there, so we’ll see how he is tomorrow,” manager John Schneider said after Saturday’s win.

The 24-year-old is hitting .318 with seven home runs, 21 RBI, and 23 runs scored in 33 games this season.

The Blue Jays (20-14) are looking to complete a three-game sweep of the Pirates.