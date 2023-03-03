Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was removed from Friday's spring training game against the Tampa Bay Rays with right knee discomfort, the team announced.

Guerrero singled in the first inning and took second base when the throw went to home. According to MLB.com's Keegan Matheson, Guerrero appeared to to take awkward steps heading into second.

UPDATE: INF Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was removed from today's game with right knee discomfort. — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) March 3, 2023

Guerrero was scheduled to travel to Miami this weekend to play for the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic, set to begin on Tuesday.

In 10 spring at-bats heading into play Friday, Guerrero had two home runs and five RBI with a 1.317 OPS.

The 23-year-old hit 32 home runs and drove in 97 last season in 160 games. He led the league the season before with 48 home runs and an on-base percentage of .401.