Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit 21 home runs to defeat hometown favourite Julio Rodriguez and book a spot in the final against Randy Arozarena of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Guerrero ended his alloted three minutes with 20 homers to tie Rodriguez and slipped past the Seattle Mariners outfielder with a homer early in his one minute of bonus time.

Guerrero defeated Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts in the opening round with 26 homers. Arozarena defeated Adolis Garcia in the opening round and Luis Robert in Round 2.

The Blue Jays slugger stole the show at the Home Run Derby in Cleveland in 2019, hitting a total of 29 in the first round and 91 overall. He lost to Alonso in the final and is back in the contest this year for the first time since.

Toronto manager John Schneider pitched to Guerrero Monday night, just as he did during the 2019 Derby when he was working under former manager Charlie Montoyo in the Blue Jays dugout.

Guerrero hit 13 longballs in the first half of the 2023 season, on pace for below his total of 32 from last year and way below his mark from 2021 of 48. His .443 slugging percentage is also on track to be his lowest since his rookie season in 2019 (.433).

The 24-year-old is in his fifth season with the Blue Jays and will play in his third straight All-Star Game Tuesday night at T-Mobile Park.