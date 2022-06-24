The Toronto Blue Jays made a pair of roster moves on Friday, placing right-handed reliever Yimi Garcia on the 15-day injured list due to a left back strain and recalling reliever Jeremy Beasley from Triple-A Buffalo. Beasley will be active for tonight's game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Garcia, 31, holds a 1-3 record this season with a 3.42 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, and 26 strikeouts over 26.1 innings pitched. Garcia is in his first season with the Jays after spending seven seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Miami Marlins, and Houston Astros.

Beasley, 26, has posted a 6.43 ERA in four appearances with the Blue Jays this season.