Toronto Defiant.

That’s the name of Toronto’s new Overwatch League expansion franchise, but it’s also the team’s identity.

“We wanted to embrace the history of the city and country in overcoming challenges,” said Chris Overholt, the franchise’s President and CEO. Overholt joined Overactive Media nearly seven weeks ago, after serving as the CEO of the Canadian Olympic Committee; he’s thrilled with what the new name and identity represent.

The team slogan is “Rise Together,” and it is that very togetherness that Overholt espoused. It is a call to unity and a call to action. The identity of the team is interwoven with the identity of the city and the country. The Defiant are intended to rise together, to be “indicative of the indomitable will” of its fans.

Team branding, done in partnership with the Overwatch League and with Toronto-based Diamond Marketing, was an immediate focus of the team’s brain trust. A few hours into Overholt’s first meeting after joining the staff, the development team arrived at the franchise’s identity. From there, it was a natural progression.

Overactive Media’s entire brand production evokes that identity. The logo meshes immediately with the team’s overall persona. With some noticeable wear-and-tear, it was designed to reflect the resilience of the city and country that the new franchise represents.

The team colours are reminiscent of other Toronto sports teams. Black, red, pewter, and white tones link the Defiant with the Toronto Raptors and with Toronto FC, but the Overwatch franchise is confident it can distinguish itself from the rest. To begin with, the red tone isn’t the same as that of the other teams. This red looks better in-game.

The Defiant already have management infrastructure in place to ensure they play well with those colours in-game. Splyce, a vaunted North American esports organization, is in charge of team operations. The Defiant hired Beoumjun “Bishop” Lee as its head coach and have brought on a talented staff to complement him: General Manager Jaesun “Jae” Won, assistant coach Yun “Bubbly” Ho Cho, strategic coach Dongwook “Don” Kim and analyst Dennis “Barroi” Matz. The Defiant, in the Atlantic Division, will begin their chase for the Overwatch League championship when the season begins on February 14, 2019.

Overactive Media unveiled the official name and branding at an event held at Berkeley Church in downtown Toronto. The live event was also streamed on the team’s Twitch page.

To Overholt, holding an opening event in the city itself was important.

“There’s a connectedness about fans, about the city, that we wanted to honour,” he told TSN.ca. The team wants fans to stand alongside it from the get-go. Developing a following is crucial for any sports team, and the Defiant wants the importance of the city to play its intended, crucial role early.

The Toronto Defiant aren’t setting out alone. They’re rising up together.