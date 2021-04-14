The struggling Toronto Raptors will look to end a two-game losing skid and three-game home slide on Wednesday against DeMar DeRozan the San Antonio Spurs.

Watch the game LIVE at 7PM ET / 4PM PT on TSN1, TSN4 and TSN Direct.

The Raptors lost further ground in the race for the final play-in spot with Tuesday's 108-103 loss to the Atlanta Hawks and now sit a full two games back of the Chicago Bulls for 10th in the Eastern Conference.

Toronto could lean more on Malachi Flynn against the Spurs after the rookie posted a career-high 22 points in Tuesday's loss.

“Tonight he was pretty much our offence down the stretch,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said of Flynn after the defeat.

The 22-year-old, who is averaging just 5.1 points on the season has now scored at least 20 in two of his past three games.

The Raptors have gone 11-15 at home. Toronto ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving up just 111.6 points while holding opponents to 45.8% shooting.

The Spurs, who sit ninth in the Western Conference, have gone 14-9 away from home. San Antonio gives up 111.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.2 points per game.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Spurs won the last meeting 119-114 on Dec. 26. DeRozan scored 27 points to help lead San Antonio to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pascal Siakam is shooting 45.5% and averaging 20.8 points. Gary Trent Jr. is averaging 18.3 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 42.2% over the last 10 games for Toronto.

DeRozan leads the Spurs averaging 21.2 points and is adding 4.3 rebounds. Derrick White is averaging 18 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 43.4% over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 3-7, averaging 110.5 points, 42.1 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 9.6 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.8 points on 45.2% shooting.

Spurs: 4-6, averaging 117.2 points, 43.4 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.1 points on 49.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Raptors: DeAndre' Bembry: out (hamstring), Fred VanVleet: out (hip), Jalen Harris: out (hip), Paul Watson: out (health and safety protocols).

Spurs: Gorgui Dieng: out (shoulder), Trey Lyles: out (ankle).