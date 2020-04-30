Marky Delgado is staying in Toronto.

Toronto FC general manager Ali Curtis tells TSN's Kristian Jack that the team has agreed to 'a good long-term deal' with the United States international midfielder.

“Marky’s a really good player, a big part of TFC who his teammates trust and he deserves this," Curtis told Jack."

The deal is subject to league approval.

Delgado, 24, is in his sixth season with the Reds after being selected in the 2014 MLS Dispersal Draft upon the folding of Chivas USA.

The native of Glendora, CA has made 169 appearances for the club, scoring 14 times, and has won the MLS Cup, the Supporters' Shield and three Canadian Championships with TFC.

Earlier this year, Delgado told Jack that he was comfortable with moving on from the club after he made his expiring contract status public with a tweet.

“Anything can happen,” Delgado said. “I’m in contact with my agent. I have other clubs interested in me. I’m also ready for a new opportunity as well. I’m not scared to go anywhere else and take a new challenge, whether that is here and continue to make history with this club or going somewhere else and changing the culture a little bit.”

Internationally, Delgado has represented the US at a variety of levels and made his senior debut for the USMNT in 2018.