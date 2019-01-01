{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • cfl
  • FWWC
  • mls
  • mlb
  • COPA
  • G-CUP
Full
Scores

Scoreboard

{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • cfl
  • FWWC
  • mls
  • mlb
  • COPA
  • G-CUP

TSN DIRECT: FIFA WOMEN'S WORLD CUP. START STREAMING.

Subscribe

TSN

TSN

TSN DIRECT: FIFA WOMEN'S WORLD CUP. START STREAMING.

Subscribe

Soccer on TSN

  • MLS on TSN: FC Dallas vs. Whitecaps FC

    Now on TSN1, TSN3

  • FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019 - Quarterfinal: Norway vs. England

    Thu 2:30PM ET / 11:30AM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, and TSN5

  • FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019 - Quarterfinal: France vs. USA

    Fri 2:30PM ET / 11:30AM PT on TSN1, TSN4, TSN5

  • FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019 - Quarterfinal: Italy vs. Netherlands

    Sat 8:30AM ET / 5:30AM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4

  • FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019 - Quarterfinal: Germany vs. Sweden

    Sat NOON ET / 9AM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5

Columnists

Read more from TSN's columnists

TSN on Twitter

Read more Soccer tweets from TSN