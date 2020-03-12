Toronto FC cancelled training Thursday and sent its players home, while awaiting word on what's next from Major League Soccer in the wake of the growing COVID-19 outbreak.

The league scheduled a board of governors' conference call for 11 a.m. ET amidst reports that the season — just in its third week — was to be halted to assess the situation. The NBA suspended its season on Wednesday night after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the virus.

The Toronto players were at BMO Field, ready to train, when the club told them practice was off. The team did not make any of them available.

Several other teams have also called off training, a club spokesman said.

The Montreal Impact were on the field practising on Thursday.

The TFC spokesman said Saturday's game against expansion Nashville SC was still on — as of the moment. The Vancouver Whitecaps host Colorado on the weekend while Montreal has a bye between CONCACAF Champions League matches.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2020.