Toronto FC captain Michael Bradley will be sidelined for several weeks with a knee strain sustained late in Tuesday's 1-0 loss to visiting Montreal.

Coach Greg Vanney said an MRI showed that the 33-year-old midfielder has a Grade 2 sprain of the medial collateral ligament.

"Timeline-wise it's weeks, it's not months," Vanney told reporters Thursday. "We'll see just how he progresses, I guess. He'll be out for a little while."

Bradley was felled in stoppage time by Impact midfielder Emanuel Maciel, whose red card was downgraded to a yellow on video review. Bradley, not one to make a meal of injuries, spent a good time on the ground before limping off.

Toronto (5-1-3) heads west to face the Vancouver Whitecaps (2-6-0) on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 3, 2020.