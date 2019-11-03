'It's more of a routine than a superstition': Vanney explains why he wears a scarf at games

TORONTO — It's become Toronto FC coach Greg Vanney's trademark look during the 2019 MLS playoffs — an elegant scarf artfully tied around his neck.

He calls it a routine rather than superstition, but after three straight playoff wins he likes the ensemble. Vanney's worn the scarf outside at Toronto's BMO Field and New York's Citi Field as well as under the dome at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

One scarf, three post-seasons wins. "I'm sticking with it," Vanney said after Wednesday's 2-1 win in Atlanta.

"I wore it in the first few games because it was cold," Vanney explained. "And then in the (indoor Atlanta) stadium, it wasn't so cold."

Vanney wasn't sure about wearing it in Atlanta "because it doesn't really make sense indoors to wear a scarf but we had to go with it and we got through another game."

He did end up taking off the scarf during the 2-1 win over Atlanta. "It was hot and I just needed to breath a little bit."

So expect the scarf — a Burberry-like style with burgundy, light green and grey among its colour palate — to make another appearance in Seattle on Nov. 10 when Toronto FC tackles the Sounders in the MLS Cup final outdoors at Century Link Field.

The scarf was a 2017 gift from a family whom Vanney met at his local Starbucks. They run a mill north of Toronto that makes scarves, ties etc. under the Dion name and invited Vanney to come see it.

The scarf caught his eye and the owner, thinking it would go well with one of Vanney's suits, gave it to him as a gift.

Rather than superstition, Vanney calls donning the scarf "a routine."

"I don't know if I believe in luck and superstition, but as athletes and coaches we sometimes believe in routine so putting the scarf on is a routine," he said.

"We'll go with that," he added with a smile.

Reporters then reminded Vanney of past 'routines.'

There was a favourite shirt-jacket-tie combo in a past playoff. And three coins that came courtesy of his kids which he used to carry them in his pocket but now go in his bag.

Vanney isn't the only TFC member with a "routine." Midfielder Nick DeLeon plays the same song — "I'm the Man" by Fifty Cent — before every game as he walks into the stadium.

"It's a little ego-booster," he said with a smile.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2019.

